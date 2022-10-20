Bahraini Dinar to Sri Lankan Rupee Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
BHD to LKR Chart

Bahraini Dinar to Sri Lankan Rupee

1 BHD = 0 LKR

Jul 5, 2024, 12:55 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 12:55 UTC
BHD/LKR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08248
GBP / EUR1.18214
USD / JPY161.013
GBP / USD1.27965
USD / CHF0.898702
USD / CAD1.36235
EUR / JPY174.294
AUD / USD0.673341

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

