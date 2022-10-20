Bangladeshi Taka to Mauritian Rupee Exchange Rate Chart

We use midmarket rates
BDT to MUR Chart

Bangladeshi Taka to Mauritian Rupee

1 BDT = 0 MUR

Jul 5, 2024, 20:59 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 20:59 UTC
BDT/MUR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08387
GBP / EUR1.18236
USD / JPY160.795
GBP / USD1.28152
USD / CHF0.895826
USD / CAD1.36423
EUR / JPY174.281
AUD / USD0.674896

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

