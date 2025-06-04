Tips for getting started with large transfers

Key takeaways

Know your transfer limits : Each provider sets different transfer limits. Banks typically impose stricter caps and higher fees, whereas money transfer services like Xe often provide higher limits and competitive rates, making them well-suited for larger transactions.

Organize required documentation : Large transfers generally require verification of identity and a source of funds document to meet regulatory standards. Having these documents ready in advance can help you avoid delays and ensure a smooth transaction.

Access expert support: For any questions or guidance, Xe offers 24/7 assistance to help you manage large transfers, meet documentation requirements, and follow best practices.

Moving large amounts of money cross country or across borders is a necessity for millions of people around the world. The sending of funds is seemingly easier than ever, but grasping a few key points on large transfers can wind up saving you money, time, and more than a few financial headaches. In this guide, we’ll dive into the essential tips for handling large international transfers with ease, helping you to avoid common pitfalls and maximize the value of your funds.





The basics behind large transfers

Before we get into specific tips, it’s worth unpacking some of the basic concepts behind large money transfers. One of the first decisions you’ll have to make is what service provider you’ll use to execute your large international transfer. Your selection is an important one as it could have a major impact on the total cost of your transfer; the processing time associated with your transfer; and the security measures used to protect your funds. For example, utilizing a traditional bank is a secure way to move money, but bank transfers are often accompanied by higher fees, tighter transfer limits, and longer processing times.

Choosing a peer-to-peer platform like Venmo or Zelle can offer a cheap, convenient way to send money, but P2P services are typically designed for smaller transactions between trusted parties such as friends and family. P2P platforms often lack the same infrastructure and dedicated support team that is desired when sending substantial sums internationally or domestically.

In contrast, specialized online money transfer services like Xe or Ria Money Transfer are purpose-built to handle both larger transfers and day-to-day transactions in the digital age. They offer bank-beating, competitive rates, unrivaled security, higher transfer limits, and tailored customer support that gives users the ability to confidently and conveniently execute large money transfers.

Exchange rate impact: How small shifts make a big difference

When transferring large sums of money, even a minor fluctuation in the exchange rate can make a noticeable impact. Understanding things like the history of the exchange rate can help you determine and secure a favorable rate while avoiding costly surprises—ensuring more of your hard-earned money reaches its transfer destination. Below, we’ve illustrated how varying rates can affect the outcome of a single transfer.

Amount Sent (USD) Exchange Rate Amount Received (EUR) $100,000 1 USD = 0.85 EUR €85,000 $100,000 1 USD = 0.88 EUR €88,000 $100,000 1 USD = 0.90 EUR €90,000

This table shows how even small differences in the exchange rate—just a few cents—can lead to significant changes in the amount received on the other end.

Processing Times: Plan Ahead for a Smooth Transfer

When handling large transfers, extra verification steps are often required, which can add to the processing time. These checks are in place to protect your funds, but this can mean your transfer may take longer to complete than smaller, more basic transfers. Planning ahead can help you ensure your funds arrive precisely when you need them, allowing you to avoid paying late fees from unexpected delays.

While processing times can vary, with Xe, large money transfers will usually occur between 1-3 business days, with 90% of transfers arriving in just a few minutes.

Pro Tip: Factors like bank holidays, weekends, the destination country, and the involvement of intermediary banks can all extend processing times. If timing is crucial, check in with your service provider to make sure your transfer stays on track and arrives when you need it.



5 key tips for large money transfers

1. Verify your identity and documentation

Large transfers require compliance with regulatory standards, which often means providing proof of identity and a source of funds. The source of funds document will need some basic information such as, bank name and address, bank statement, and total balance amounts. Sometimes the bank personnel's signature is required on the source of funds document. Having these documents ready in advance can streamline the process and avoid unnecessary delays.



Common requirements include:

Government-issued ID

Proof of address

Recent bank statement

Other documentation that can verify source of funds (e.g. custodial statements, securities statements, etc.)

2. Secure a competitive exchange rate

For large transfers, even small shifts in exchange rates can make a big difference in the final amount received. It’s always a good idea to execute your transfer when a desired rate is reached. This will help you make sure more of your money stays in your pocket and helps to protect against market volatility. Xe offers tools like forward contracts and limit orders to help its users mitigate the risk posed by exchange rate fluctuations.



Forward Contracts: With a forward contract, you can lock in a favorable exchange rate now and complete your transfer later, typically within a timeframe that can extend up to three years. This option is especially useful if you’re planning a high-value transfer, such as for a property purchase, and want to protect against future currency volatility. You pay a small deposit to secure the rate, allowing you to execute the transfer when the time is right.

Limit Orders: A limit order allows you to set a target exchange rate for your transfer. Xe monitors the currency market for you, and when the market reaches your desired rate, the transfer is automatically executed. This tool is ideal for those with flexible timing, as it helps secure a transfer rate without needing to watch the market constantly.

Both options offer more control over timing and rates, allowing for simple, strategic planning to get the best possible value on your large transfer.





3. Understand transfer fees and additional costs

With large transfers, even seemingly small fees can add up quickly, so it’s essential to understand all potential charges involved. Common costs and fees to consider include:

Transfer fees : Most providers charge a standard fee per transfer, which may vary depending on the amount, destination, or service speed.

Intermediary bank charges : If your transfer requires routing through intermediary banks, these institutions may impose additional fees, especially for international transactions. These charges can sometimes be unpredictable, so it’s helpful to ask your provider about potential intermediary costs.

Foreign exchange (FX) margins: Often called the “spread,” this is the markup added to the exchange rate to cover service costs. FX margins can vary widely among providers, with some adding higher markups than others.

To avoid unexpected expenses, choose a provider with a transparent fee structure. For instance, Xe clearly discloses all associated costs upfront, allowing you to see exactly what you’re paying before sending your large money transfer.

4. Choose a trusted provider

Selecting a reliable provider is essential for large transfers. It’s important to choose a service provider that understands regulatory compliance, utilizes robust security measures, and has the flexibility to meet your transfer needs. When choosing your provider, prioritize services that offer:

High transfer limits

Global reach

Robust security measures and data protection

Dedicated customer support

Transparent pricing

Xe stands out for its combination of competitive rates, powerful tools, high transfer limits, trusted background, and dedicated, around-the-clock support.

5. Optimize timing

Currency markets can fluctuate, and timing your transfer well can make a substantial impact. Use tools like historical data charts to help you choose your desired exchange rate, and rate alerts to notify you when your preferred rate is available. When combined with limit orders and forward contracts, these tools can help you make strategic decisions on the best time to make your international transfer, helping you execute your large transfer while maintaining maximum value.





Additional support and resources

Many providers make transferring money quick and easy with user-friendly websites and intuitive mobile apps. If you encounter any issues or have further questions, services like Xe offer additional benefits like 24/7 support to assist you with your unique transfer needs.

Pro tip: For especially high-value transfers, it may be a good idea to consult with a tax professional to get a clear understanding of any potential tax implications and to ensure you meet all relevant regulatory obligations.



Conclusion

The key to successful large transfers lies in thorough preparation and partnering with a reliable service provider. Whether you're making a one-time large transfer or regularly moving substantial sums internationally, these tips will help ensure your money moves securely and efficiently.



As you prepare your next large transfer, keep these tips in mind, and don’t hesitate to seek additional support when needed. With the right approach and resources, you can optimize your money transfers while maximizing your money’s value.

Register and send money



The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.