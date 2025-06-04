Top spots for buying property in France

No one can deny the beauty of France with its romance, food and breathtaking landscapes. For many people, France and its diverse regions are seen purely as a destination for travel and tourism, but short-term travel isn’t enough for some. We’ve teamed up with French property experts, My-French-House to bring you the most popular places to buy property in France.

1. The Enchanting South

• French Riviera: From glamorous Cannes and Saint-Tropez to charming seaside towns like Antibes and Villefranche-sur-Mer, you’ll find luxury apartments, waterfront villas, and beautiful hilltop villages. Property prices are higher within this region, but the investment is rewarded by stunning views, a glamorous lifestyle, and great rental potential.



• Provence: Historical towns like Aix-en-Provence and Gordes in Vaucluse offer a slower pace of life and a rich cultural scene. Property prices vary depending on location, but you can find traditional farmhouses, characterful village homes, and villas within your reach.

Patrick Joseph, Founder of My-French-House.com says:

"Ahhhhh, the Provence Alps Côte d’Azur region in the south has it all; bright skies, azure blue sea, and amazing food and wine. Always a favourite, from the gorgeous Alpilles in the heart of Provence to the glamorous Riviera, there are many spots to discover and activities to enjoy. Every corner of this region promises a unique experience, blending beauty with the warmth of Provençal hospitality."

2. The Charismatic Atlantic Coast

• Brittany: Embrace the rugged beauty of Brittany's striking coastline, scattered with sandy beaches, pleasant fishing villages, and medieval towns. The vibrant port city of Saint-Malo and the scenic Emerald Coast are particularly attractive options for international property buyers. Prices are generally more affordable than in the South, making it a great choice for first-time buyers and those seeking a relaxed lifestyle.



• Bordeaux: Renowned for its excellent wine, Bordeaux offers a delightful blend of city life and countryside charm. Choose from townhouses in the historic city centre or villages set amidst vineyards. The proximity to the Atlantic coast and excellent TGV connections to Paris makes it a well-rounded choice.

Patrick Joseph, Founder of My-French-House.com says:

"We adore Brittany for its food, rugged coastline, beautiful beaches, traditions, and Celtic heritage, as well as easy access to the UK through its ferry ports. We also love Bordeaux for its world-renowned wine, elegant architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, as well as its proximity to sandy beaches and surfing spots."

3. Picturesque Villages and the Countryside

• Dordogne: The Dordogne Valley is a haven for nature lovers. Whether it’s the medieval villages, rolling hills, or the stunning Dordogne River, there’s something for all countryside lovers in Dordogne. Stone cottages, restored farmhouses, and even castles are available, offering a true escape from the hustle and bustle.



• Pays de la Loire: Another countryside delight, this region in western France boasts characterful stone houses, restored farmhouses, gite properties, mansions and occasionally vineyards. The proximity to the Loire Valley, access to the coastline in Vendée and its historical riches adds another layer of charm.

Patrick Joseph, Founder of My-French-House.com says:

"The Dordogne and Western Loire are both popular holiday destinations known for their character, peace, authenticity, and warm climate. The Dordogne features beautiful stone properties, medieval market villages, and dense forests. In contrast, the Western Loire offers lush vineyards, elegant châteaux, and a temperate maritime climate heading towards the Ocean."

Remember: This is just a glimpse into the vast array of locations France offers. Some key considerations will be your lifestyle preferences, budget requirements, and desired proximity to amenities. Lots and lots of research online is a must, and guidance from a local estate agent is always a good idea. The team at My-French-House.com have hundreds of properties to view on their award-winning website, and of course, the currency experts at Xe are here when you’ve made the decision to proceed with an offer.

Check out some properties throughout these regions:

Properties in Ccote d'Azur

Properties in the Provence

Properties in Vaucluse

Properties in Brittany

Properties in Vendee

Properties in Alpilles

Properties in Dordogne

Properties in Pays de la Loire







The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.