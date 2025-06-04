  1. Начало
  2. UK Send Money

Send money internationally with Xe

💸 The fast and trusted way to send money.

Get started

How to send money with Xe

1. Sign up for free

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

2. Start your transfer

Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much you want to send and the destination.

3. Get the best rates

We offer great exchange rates, and we are transparent about any additional fees we may charge.

4. Send your money

Send your funds to Xe, and we’ll keep you informed along the way.

Recommended by 70,000+ verified customers

Recommended by 80,540 verified customers

'Excellent'

Flexible payment and receive options

✅ Pay by debit card, credit card, bank transfer or direct debit (ACH/EFT)

✅ Securely send to bank accounts worldwide

✅ Send for cash pickup to over 500,000 locations

✅ Send to mobile wallets in 35+ countries

Register and send money
How much does it cost to send money abroad?

Great rates and fast transfer speeds

✅ Bank-beating rates and no hidden fees

✅ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes

✅ No min or max transfer amount limits

Register and send money
Xe global business account and international payments

Secure and trusted

✅ Regulated by authorities worldwide

✅ 275+ million people visit Xe online every year

✅ Account and transaction protection using 2-factor authentication

Register and send money
How long will it take to send money abroad?

Tools & transfer options

Get started

With over 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

Spot transfers

Buy currency at the live exchange rate to quickly make a payment.

Regular payments

Simply fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.

Market orders

Identify your target rate and transfer automatically once it’s been reached.

Forward contracts

Lock in today’s rate and schedule your transfer for any time in the next 3 years.

HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.

Регион