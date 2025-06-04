Your Responsibilities

2.1 During the Contract Period You shall:

(a) make Introductions to Us of all Individuals and/or Businesses whom You believe require or have expressed an interest in Our Services (a “Prospect”);

(b) use Your best endeavours to facilitate Our engaging with all Prospects;

(c) assess and determine the suitability of all Prospects, including (without limitation) by establishing all those matters detailed in clause 2.2;

(d) assist each Prospect with any application process which We require it to complete before the Prospect can become an Introduced Client; and

(e) in the exercise of all Your obligations to Us under the Contract at all times use due skill, care and ability (which shall not be to less than any standard required by English law) and provide such assistance to Us as We shall reasonably require.

2.2 You warrant to Us that You will only refer a Prospect to Us where, to the best of Your knowledge, information and belief, You have established that each of the following is correct

(a) the Prospect is over 18 years of age;

(b) the Prospect is in need of Our Services;

(c) the Prospect has its own bank account;

(d) the Transaction is for a non-speculative purpose;

(e) the Prospect is acting as principal;

(f) the Prospect is not a resident of any sanctioned country relevant or applicable from time to time;

(g) consent has been given to You by the Prospect in accordance with clause 5; and

(h) You have not held yourself out to be our Agent (as defined in the Regulations).

2.3 You must promptly by return sign and send to Us a copy (retaining one copy for Your records) of the Commission Statement as Your confirmation that You accept as accurate the Commission stated to be due to You in it.

2.4 When You return the signed Commission Statement to Us, You are also confirming to Us in writing that each of the steps set out in clause 2.2 were undertaken by You in relation to each Introduced Client referred to in that Commission Statement.

2.5 If You have not met all the requirements of clause 2.2 in respect of an Introduced Client, We shall treat that Introduction as invalid and no Commission will be payable by Us for that Introduced Client.

2.6 We are entitled to withhold payment of Commission on any Commission Statement until You have met the requirements of clauses 2.3 and 2.4 to Our satisfaction.

2.7 We shall pay You all Commission in cleared funds by not later than the end of the month following receipt of your signed Commission Statement.

2.8 All Commission shall be paid by Us to the bank account specified in the Appointment Form or such other account You may advise to Us in writing from time to time.



2.9 If Your appointment by Us is on an exclusive basis (as set out in the Appointment Form), You will not during the Contract Period refer any Prospect to any other person, including (without limitation), any of Our Competitors.

2.10 If Your appointment by Us is on a non-exclusive basis (as set out in the Appointment Form) You may during the Contract Period refer any Prospect to any other person for the purposes of the sale or purchase of currencies.

2.11 Whether Your appointment by Us is on an exclusive or non-exclusive basis (as set out in the Appointment Form), You will not during the Contract Period refer any Introduced Client to any other person, including (without limitation) to any of Our Competitors, in order that such person may offer or perform any sale or purchase of currency for that Introduced Client.

2.12 You warrant to Us that in referring Prospects to Us, You will:

(a) not engage in any activity, practice or conduct in the United Kingdom or elsewhere which, if carried out in the United Kingdom, would constitute an offence under sections 1, 2 or 6 of the Bribery Act 2010;

(b) maintain in place adequate procedures designed to prevent its employees and any other person providing services for it or on its behalf engaging in any activity, practice or conduct in the United Kingdom or elsewhere which if carried out in the United Kingdom would constitute an offence under sections 1, 2 or 6 of the Bribery Act 2010; and

(c) co-operate fully with any investigation or enquiry by or on Our behalf, any governmental, regulatory or other body in relation to any allegation or suspicion of any offence under the Bribery Act 2010.

Our Responsibilities

2.13 Subject to the provisions of this clause 2, and in consideration of You making Introductions to Us, an entitlement to Commission will arise to You each time a Transaction occurs during the Contract Period. No entitlement to Commission shall arise to You for any other reason, including Our making available any other services to an Introduced Client.

2.14 We will only pay Commission to You:

(a) in respect of Transactions that occur during the Contract Period;

(b) where You have met all requirements on You set out in this clause 2; and

(c) in accordance with this clause 2.

2.15 We will only pay Commission that is due to You by the method of payment designated in the Appointment Form and to a bank account held in Your name. We cannot accept payment instructions from, nor will We make any payment to, any third party, even if You ask Us to do so.

2.16 You shall be solely responsible for the payment of all taxes, duties or levies which may be payable in any country in respect of the Commission, including (without limitation), any applicable VAT. You warrant that the activities which You are required to, or which You warrant to Us that You will, undertake are exempt from VAT. For the avoidance of any doubt, We will make no deductions from Commission on account of tax or any other imposition except as required by law, unless you advise otherwise. By signing the relevant Commission Statement, you confirm the forgoing and You agree to indemnify Us against all tax payments, penalty payments or interest on these tax payments or penalty payments, required to be made by Us in relation to this Contract.

2.17 We will send You the relevant Commission Statement within 21 (twenty one) days of the end of the calendar month to which it applies.

2.18 Where the value of Commission showing due to You as set out in the Commission Statement is £50.00 (fifty pounds sterling) or less, We will not pay You this Commission in the usual payment period. The amount concerned will be carried forward and become payable to You in the next payment period or when the outstanding Commission showing due to You collectively total more than £50.00 (fifty pounds sterling).

2.19 Your entitlement to Commission set out in any Commission Statement will expire if We are not in receipt of Your signed copy of that Commission Statement within 90 days of the date of that Commission Statement being provided.

2.20 In the event that We, at any time for any reason pay any sum to You as Commission in advance of the occurrence of the Transaction on which such Commission was to be calculated and such Transaction does not proceed, You shall not be entitled to retain such sum, which shall become due and payable by You to Us as a debt.

2.21 We shall be entitled, at Our sole discretion, to set off any such sum against any amount which is, or may at any time, become due to You from Us (including by way of Commission) or require You to pay to Us any such sum on demand in full without set off or deduction.

2.22 The manner in which We provide any Introduced Client with, and the amount We charge any Introduced Client for, Our Services is entirely at Our discretion. We may, at Our entire discretion, refuse to accept an Introduction (and, as a result, the Prospect will not become an Introduced Client), if We deem a Prospect unsuitable or if a Prospect is already a prospect (being someone who We already believe requires, or who has already expressed an interest to Us in, Our Services) or existing client of Us or any of Our Affiliates or has already been introduced to Us by another person.

2.23 Without limiting any other right or remedy We may have under the Contract or in law, We shall be entitled automatically, and without any notice to You, to suspend payment to You of any Commission in the event that:

(a) We discover any breach by You at any time of any of Our Terms;

(b) it becomes unlawful for Us to make further payments to You or We are advised by any court of competent jurisdiction or any governmental or regulatory body which authorises Us to perform Our Services to cease to make further payments to You, and any such suspension will only be lifted by Us at Our discretion and subject to Us lawfully being able to do so.

2.24 We shall keep and maintain throughout the Contract Period and for a period of 12 (twelve) months after the termination or expiry for whatever reason of the Contract, full and accurate records relating to all Introductions, Transactions and Commission (including the manner in which it has been calculated) (“the Records”).