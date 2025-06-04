فروع Exxonmobil Global Services Company في the United States
استخدم الجدول أدناه للعثور على فرع Exxonmobil Global Services Company الخاص بك والحصول على معلومات مفصلة حول رمز SWIFT الخاص به.
حول رموز SWIFT هذه
تُستخدم رموز سويفت الخاصة بالفروع لتحديد مواقع البنوك عند إرسال المدفوعات الدولية. قد تُخصص بعض البنوك، بما في ذلك Exxonmobil Global Services Company، رموزًا فريدة للفروع في المدن الرئيسية لتسهيل معالجة التحويلات بدقة أكبر. لا تمتلك جميع الفروع رموزًا فريدة، ولكن عند توفرها، يُفضل استخدام الرمز المطابق لفرعك المحلي.
ماذا تفعل إذا لم يكن فرعك المحلي مدرجًا
إذا لم يكن فرع Exxonmobil Global Services Company الخاص بك مُدرجًا أعلاه، فلا يزال بإمكانك إرسال دفعتك الدولية باستخدام رمز SWIFT العالمي للمكتب الرئيسي. بدلاً من توجيه الأموال إلى فرع مُحدد، ستتم معالجتها عبر النظام المركزي للبنك ثم توجيهها إلى البنك المُراد.
اختر Xe عند إرسال الأموال إلى Exxonmobil Global Services Company
أسعار أفضل
قارن أسعارنا بأسعار البنوك الأخرى واكتشف التوفير. غالبًا ما تتفوق أسعارنا على أسعار البنوك الكبرى، مما يزيد من قيمة تحويلاتك.
رسوم أقل
نعرض لك جميع الرسوم مقدمًا قبل تأكيد تحويلك، لتعرف بالضبط ما تدفعه. رسومنا المنخفضة تعني توفيرًا أكبر لك.
تحقق من دفع SWIFT الخاص بك بحثًا عن الأخطاء
قبل إرسال دفعة سويفت، تأكد جيدًا من تطابق رمز سويفت مع بنك المستلم، ومن إدخال رقم الحساب واسمه بشكل صحيح. حتى الأخطاء البسيطة قد تؤخر أو تمنع التحويل. تواصل مع بنكك إذا أجريت تحويلًا بتفاصيل غير صحيحة.
هل تستلم الدفعة إلى Exxonmobil Global Services Company؟
إذا كنت تستعد لاستلام أموال من الخارج، فأخبر المُرسِل برمز سويفت الخاص ببنكك وفرعك لضمان وصول أموالك إلى حسابك بدقة وأمان. إذا لم تجد رمز سويفت الخاص بفرعك، فتحقق مما إذا كان لدى Exxonmobil Global Services Company رمز فرع رئيسي عالمي أو تواصل معهم مباشرةً للحصول على أفضل بديل.
هل أنت مستعد لإرسال الأموال إلى Exxonmobil Global Services Company؟
يُسهّل Xe إرسال الأموال إلى Exxonmobil Global Services Company وآلاف البنوك الأخرى حول العالم. مع دعم لأكثر من 130 عملة، والتحويلات إلى 190 دولة، يمكنك إرسال أموالك بثقة.
الأسئلة الشائعة
نعم، قد يُدير Exxonmobil Global Services Company فروعًا متعددة. يخدم كل فرع مناطق مختلفة، ويُقدم خدمات متنوعة، وقد يستخدم بعض الفروع رموز SWIFT مختلفة للتحويلات البنكية الدولية. من المهم تحديد الفرع الذي يُحفظ فيه حسابك عند تقديم تعليمات الدفع.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.