رمز SWIFT لـ PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK هو
PUNBINBB GMN
اسم البنك
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
مدينة
GHAZIABAD
عنوان
MOHAN NAGAR, GHAZIABAD, GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, 201007
دولة
INDIA
يتم التحقق من رمز SWIFT وتحديثه بانتظام
متى يجب عليّ استخدام PUNBINBBGMN؟
تُستخدم رموز سويفت لضمان وصول أموالك إلى وجهتها الصحيحة عند إرسالها أو استلامها عبر الحدود. استخدم PUNBINBBGMN لإرسال الأموال إلى PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK على العنوان والمدينة والبلد المذكورين أعلاه. تأكد دائمًا من أن رمز سويفت الذي تستخدمه يخص البنك الوجهة.
الأسئلة الشائعة حول PUNBINBBGMN
رمز سويفت هو مُعرّف فريد يُستخدم لتعريف البنوك والمؤسسات المالية حول العالم عند إجراء التحويلات المالية الدولية. ويرمز سويفت إلى جمعية الاتصالات المالية العالمية بين البنوك. تضمن هذه الرموز توجيه المدفوعات إلى البنك والبلد الصحيحين. يتكون رمز سويفت عادةً من 8 أو 11 حرفًا، ويتضمن معلومات عن البنك والبلد والموقع، وأحيانًا فرعًا محددًا.
