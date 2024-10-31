Powering you.

The smart way to move money

Our commitment goes beyond bank-beating rates. Benefit from expert support, flexible ways to send and receive money, and rapid transfer speeds.

1000 $
هذه هي الطريقة التي ستدفع بها مقابل التحويل الذي تجريه
إرسال السعر
0
إرسال الرسوم
‏٠٫٠٠ US$
التسليم...

المجموع

‏٠٫٠٠ US$

Call us: 877 877 7039

Transparent fees

We offer straightforward pricing with no surprise fees. Enjoy our bank-beating exchange rates and maximize your transfers.

Learn more

Fast transfers

We know how important it is that your money reaches its destination swiftly. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes.

Learn more

Secure transactions

With advanced data encryption and regulation through financial institutions worldwide, you can trust that your money is safe.

Learn more

International money transfers simplified

Join the millions who trust Xe for their money transfers. Whether you're sending money abroad or making regular payments, select your preferred payment method and have confidence that your transaction is secure and will arrive quickly.

Register and send money
International Money Transfers Simplified

Easily manage your transfers

We are dedicated to simplifying your international money transfers. With a variety of powerful tools at your disposal, including spot transfers, regular payments, market orders, and forward contracts, managing and sending money globally has never been easier.

Send money now

How to transfer money abroad with Xe

emoji mobile phone

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Confirm and send

Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. See what our customers say!

'Excellent'
Based on 50,000 reviews

Send with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Get started

Xe for business

Looking for global business solutions?

Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.

Discover business solutions

We offer solutions for every business

Entrepreneurs

We know you’re busy running your business. That’s why we make it simple to start sending money with Xe. Get a quick and easy way to make business payments at transparent, competitive rates.

Growing Businesses

As a small to mid-sized business, you need a reliable way to pay overseas suppliers and employees. With FX risk management for 130+ currencies across 220+ countries, we’ve got you covered.

Enterprises

Our experienced team is here to help you manage your cash flow abroad. We’ll work with you to offer custom solutions for your foreign exchange needs. Plan future transfers at set rates and more.

Powering you.

Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.

Get started

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.

Region