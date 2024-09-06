Powering you.

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe, a money services business (MSB) registered with The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canadian financial intelligence unit having regulatory oversight over Xe. Our FINTRAC registration number is M16372531. HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe is a federally registered incorporated entity, corporation number 950254-8, with our registered office at 56 Temperance Street, Level 8, Toronto, ON M5H 3V5 .