Send more. Earn more.

How it works

Register and send money

How it works

1. Register

Register in minutes. Manage your transfers online 24/7.

2. Make a transfer

Send $500+ | Get $5
Send $1000+ | Get $10
Send $2000+ | Get $20

3. Reward

Receive a gift card of your choice via email within 14 working days of your first transfer.

Multiple payment methods

There are multiple ways to send money with Xe. You can use debit card, credit card, bank transfer or use our regular payments service via direct debit.

Debit card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.

Credit card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts a number of different credit card providers.

Direct debit

Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. This is a great option for mortgage or pension payments.

Bank transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another.

Flexible ways to send money

Securely send money for cash pickup, to mobile wallets or simply transfer to bank accounts around the world

Bank account

Bank deposit

Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.

Deposited in minutes.

Cash pickup

Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.

Pickup instantly.

Mobile wallet

Send directly to your loved one’s mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.

Arrives instantly.

Tools & transfer options

With over 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

Spot transfers

Buy currency at the live exchange rate to quickly make a payment.

Regular payments

Simply fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.

Market orders

Identify your target rate and transfer automatically once it’s been reached.

Forward contracts

Lock in today’s rate and schedule your transfer for any time in the next 3 years.

Gift Cards

What Gift Card options are available?

Offer: A Voucher for any new customer who spends the applicable amount in the relevant currency (as applicable dependent on the customer's residence) on their first transaction with Xe during the Offer Period on an international payment as set out in the table below:


Terms: The Customer must be an Eligible Customer as per the definition contained in the below Ts & Cs.

  • The Customer must register through the Xe website using the partner link.

  • The Customer must transfer through either the Xe app or the Xe website.

  • The Customer must reside in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States of America, Europe (Including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden) or Australia (as applicable) and be assigned to that TBU

  • The Customer must make a payment within the qualifying transaction values
    above to receive the corresponding Voucher.


1. UNITED STATES

Promotional Offer Terms: A United States resident who has registered via the link from the Moving2Canada (Partner) website (https://moving2canada.com/) to the Xe Website (Eligible Customer) to use the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) may qualify for one gift card (as applicable) (Voucher) by using Xe’s Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) or xe.com website (Xe Website) between 15th Oct 2023 and 15th Oct 2025 (Offer Period) and making an international payment in accordance with the minimum transaction values set out in the table above (Offer).

An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App or Xe Website following registration via the Partner link for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment within the qualifying thresholds above. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Customer shall be entitled to select a Voucher up to the specified value from the catalogue of gift cards available from Xe’s supplier (The Runa Network Ltd t/a Runa). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up within 14 (fourteen) days of making the qualifying payment in accordance with the Offer. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: Continental Exchange Solutions, inc (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).

2. CANADA

Promotional Offer Terms: A Canada resident who has registered via the link from the Moving2Canada (Partner) website (https://moving2canada.com/) to the Xe Website (Eligible Customer) to use the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) may qualify for one gift card (as applicable) (Voucher) by using Xe’s Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) or xe.com website (Xe Website) between 15th Oct 2023 and 15th Oct 2025 (Offer Period) and making an international payment in accordance with the minimum transaction values set out in the table above (Offer).

An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App or Xe Website following registration via the Partner link for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment within the qualifying thresholds above. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Customer shall be entitled to select a Voucher up to the specified value from the catalogue of gift cards available from Xe’s supplier (The Runa Network Ltd t/a Runa). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up within 14 (fourteen) days of making the qualifying payment in accordance with the Offer. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: HiFX Canada (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).

3. EUROPE

Promotional Offer Terms: A Europe resident who has registered via the link from the Moving2Canada (Partner) website (https://moving2canada.com/) to the Xe Website (Eligible Customer) to use the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) may qualify for one gift card (as applicable) (Voucher) by using Xe's Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) or xe.com website (Xe Website) between 15th Oct 2023 and 15th Oct 2025 (Offer Period) and making an international payment in accordance with the minimum transaction values set out in the table above (Offer).

An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App or Xe Website following registration via the Partner link for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment within the qualifying thresholds above. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Customer shall be entitled to select a Voucher up to the specified value from the catalogue of gift cards available from Xe’s supplier (The Runa Network Ltd t/a Runa). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up within 14 (fourteen) days of making the qualifying payment in accordance with the Offer. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: Xe Europe B.V (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).

4. AUSTRALIA


Promotional Offer Terms: An Australia resident who has registered via the link from the Moving2Canada (Partner) website (https://moving2canada.com/) to the Xe Website (Eligible Customer) to use the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) may qualify for one gift card (as applicable) (Voucher) by using Xe's Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) or xe.com website (Xe Website) between 15th Oct 2023 and 15th Oct 2025 (Offer Period) and making an international payment in accordance with the minimum transaction values set out in the table above (Offer).


An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App or Xe Website following registration via the Partner link for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment within the qualifying thresholds above. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Customer shall be entitled to select a Voucher up to the specified value from the catalogue of gift cards available from Xe’s supplier (The Runa Network Ltd t/a Runa). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up within 14 (fourteen) days of making the qualifying payment in accordance with the Offer. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: HiFX Australia PTY Ltd (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).

5. UNITED KINGDOM

Promotional Offer Terms: A United Kingdom resident who has registered via the link from the Moving2Canada (Partner) website (https://moving2canada.com/) to the Xe Website (Eligible Customer) to use the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) may qualify for one gift card (as applicable) (Voucher) by using Xe's Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) or xe.com website (Xe Website) between 15th Oct 2023 and 15th Oct 2025 (Offer Period) and making an international payment in accordance with the minimum transaction values set out in the table above (Offer).

An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App or Xe Website following registration via the Partner link for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment within the qualifying thresholds above. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Customer shall be entitled to select a Voucher up to the specified value from the catalogue of gift cards available from Xe’s supplier (The Runa Network Ltd t/a Runa). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up within 14 (fourteen) days of making the qualifying payment in accordance with the Offer. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: HiFX Europe Limited (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe, a money services business (MSB) registered with The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canadian financial intelligence unit having regulatory oversight over Xe. Our FINTRAC registration number is M16372531. HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe is a federally registered incorporated entity, corporation number 950254-8, with our registered office at 56 Temperance Street, Level 8, Toronto, ON M5H 3V5.

