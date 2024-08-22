Purchasing property abroad

Sending large amounts of money with Xe is very easy. Just follow the below 6 steps.



Step 1: Sign up for free

Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address.



Step 2: Get a quote

Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.



Step 3: Add your recipient

Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).



Step 4: Verify your identity

For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.



Step 5: Confirm your quote

Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!



Step 6: Track your transfer

See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.