bam
BAM - المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني

The المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني is the currency of البوسنة والهرسك. Our currency rankings show that the most popular المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني Stats

Nameالمارك القابل للتحويل البوسني
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
البوسنة والهرسك

Why are you interested in BAM?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BAM email updatesGet BAM rates on my phoneGet a BAM currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫١٧٤٦٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٦١٤١
USD / JPY١٤٥٫٠٩٩
GBP / USD١٫٣٦٤٢٢
USD / CHF٠٫٧٩٦١٥٨
USD / CAD١٫٣٥٦٥٤
EUR / JPY١٧٠٫٤٣٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٥٦٨٨٦

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY٠٫٢٥٪؜
CHF١٫٠٠٪؜
EUR٣٫٢٥٪؜
USD٤٫٧٥٪؜
CAD٣٫٢٥٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٤٫٢٥٪؜
GBP٤٫٧٥٪؜