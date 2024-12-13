تسجيل الدخول
التسجيل
  1. Home
  2. Global Payment Solutions for Travel Companies - Xe
Flexible payment solutions

Support travel businesses with Xe

Travel industry payment solutions

Travel companies like airlines, hotels, and tour operators face currency challenges daily. Xe offers custom global payment solutions to help businesses manage FX risk, support operations, and stay profitable.

Get my business started
Business payments with spot transfers, market orders, and forward contracts

Protect profits with custom FX risk strategies for travel companies

Exchange rate changes can disrupt supplier payments and customer pricing. Lock in exchange rates with tailored hedging strategies to safeguard profit margins and ensure predictable costs.

Customizable global payment solutions for the travel industry

At Xe, we offer a variety of solutions that goes beyond international payments. From ERP integrations to risk management tools, our products can be tailored to meet your needs.

Risk management

We offer custom hedging strategies that help travel companies lock in rates and protect profit margins. Our tools can help you predict how rates might change so you can plan ahead.

Learn more

Exchange rates

Reduce costs when making global payments with our competitive exchange rates. This helps you stay reliable and competitive against local and international businesses.

Learn more

Global payments

Airlines, online travel agents, tour operators, and hotels can easily access our global network to make payments to suppliers across 190+ countries in more than 130+ currencies.

Learn more

Real-time insights

Leverage 24/7 market monitoring with Xe Insights to make informed decisions for budgeting, pricing, and scaling your travel business.

Learn more

Customer support

Speak with a currency expert about your travel company’s unique challenges. Get tailored advice to optimize your currency strategies.

Learn more

ERP integrations

Save time with integrations into ERP platforms like Microsoft Dynamics and Sage Intacct. Simplify workflows without disrupting your processes.

Learn more
Send money to businesses in over 130 currencies

Minimize costs with competitive FX rates

Reduce expenses on client payments for your travel business by accessing Xe’s competitive rates. Maximize the value of every international payment in your partners’ local currencies.

Check rates now
Global payments for businesses

Expert currency support for your travel business

Our seasoned currency experts provide updates on market conditions, helping you forecast expenses and maintain smooth operations.

Get my travel business started

Simplify travel business payments

Speak to a currency expert today about how Xe can protect your profits and help your travel company stay competitive in a global market. We’re here to help you navigate the complexities of international business!

Speak to a currency expert