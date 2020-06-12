Have You Tried Our New and Improved Money Transfers to Colombia?

Next time you send money to Colombia, you'll enjoy faster money transfers and competitive exchange rates.

Xe Consumer ٢٦ أغسطس ٢٠٢٠ — 2 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

Planning to send a money transfer to Colombia? Then we have some good news for you. We’ve recently made some changes to our Colombia transfers. Next time you send money to Colombia, you’ll experience much better money transfers on all levels.

As a result of our recent team-up with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we can now send our money transfers to Colombia through new channels—Ria’s network and channels, to be specific.

How does that look for you? Going forward, when you convert and transfer to Colombian pesos, you’ll experience:

Much faster transfers New exchange rates

Let’s talk a little more about these new money transfers to Colombia

If you’ve used Xe to send money to Colombia in the past, then you’re probably familiar with our transfer process.

If you haven’t sent money with us before, or you need a little refresher, let’s take a moment to recall what the typical Colombian transfer looked like before we introduced our new improvements:

Your money would typically arrive in Colombia within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

Got those points? Now let’s take a moment to see what’s different. Now, when you send money to Colombia, you’ll experience the following:

Your money will reach Colombia in much less time . No need to wait days. It won’t even be a matter of hours. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Colombia within 5 minutes .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How do I send these new money transfers?

We’re happy to say that we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’s as quick and simple as ever.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers? Visit our Colombia transfer page to learn more and get started.