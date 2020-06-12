An Introduction to Xe's Products and Services for Businesses

If you’ve perused our blog recently, you’ve no doubt seen dozens of posts about all of the ways in which we can help individuals with their foreign currency and money transfer needs. But we don’t just serve individual customers—we also offer products and services to help businesses of all size and industry with their international payments.

Whether you’re a large corporation or a small family-owned business, if you’re making international payments or dealing with global currencies, it’s important that you understand your potential foreign exchange risk and work with a provider that can offer you the solutions that your business needs and help you to manage and minimize your FX risk. At Xe, we have over 25 years of experience in the currency world. We know the markets, and we’re ready to help you and your business navigate them.

Business Money Transfers

Need to make international payments? Want to protect your bottom line? Look no further. We provide comprehensive international money transfer and currency risk management solutions, and our specialists work with businesses of all sizes to improve their FX outcomes.

When you work with Xe, you don’t need to constantly check the markets and worry about when the best time to make your payment. We’ll watch the markets for you and help you access the best, most competitive exchange rates.

Have you seen our previous blog posts about the variety of money transfer options we offer to individual customers? Good news: we offer the same range of money transfer solutions to our business users as well.

Spot Transfers – Need to make a quick payment? Make an immediate transfer at the live exchange rate. No wait, no fuss.

Market Orders – Got time before you need to transfer? Set your target rate and send your transfer automatically once it’s live.

Forward Contracts – Like the rates? Lock in the current exchange rate for a future transfer within 3 years.

Mass Payments

If your business is making frequent international payments in high volumes, that can quickly add up and be a major drain on your time and resources, particularly if you’re a smaller operation. Fortunately, Xe Mass Payments can help you to simplify and streamline your global payments to make the process quicker without sacrificing accuracy and security.

Some of the features include:

Processing and transferring 139 currencies to 220 countries

Improved transfer speed

Automated payment verification and validation

Hands-on support

Available as a standalone platform, managed service, or fully integrated API

Currency Data API

Exchange rates can be complicated. The markets are constantly moving, and when you have multiple currencies that you want to monitor, tracking can easily grow overwhelming. Our Currency Data API service will allow you to easily access competitive rates, track your transactions, and display multi-currency pricing, all integrated within your existing software.

Partnerships

Do your clients make international payments? Do you think they could also benefit from Xe’s products and services? You can refer your clients to Xe and help them to save time and money while also bringing an additional income stream and other benefits to your own business.

No matter what industry you work in or what size your business is, we can work with you to help you find the currency and money transfer solutions that will best meet your needs.

Want to learn more? Or are you ready to get started? Open a free business account today!